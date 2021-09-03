TokenPay (TPAY) Price Up 84.5% Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $214,637.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 84.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,752.40 or 1.00038257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00074716 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001769 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007856 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

