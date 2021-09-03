TOP Price Up 5% This Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. TOP has a total market capitalization of $18.07 million and approximately $589,918.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00123478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.74 or 0.00791408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046764 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.