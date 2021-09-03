Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires C$14,520.92 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,520.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,035 shares in the company, valued at C$126,945.56.

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$4.29 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$4.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.57 million and a PE ratio of -15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.