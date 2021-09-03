Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires C$14,520.92 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,520.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,035 shares in the company, valued at C$126,945.56.

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$4.29 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$4.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.57 million and a PE ratio of -15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

