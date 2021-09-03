Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Purchases 191,300 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 191,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$731,072.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$731,072.08.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 131,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$579,182.40.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 240,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,090,008.00.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$4.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.05. The firm has a market cap of C$190.57 million and a P/E ratio of -15.27. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.63.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

