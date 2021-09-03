TotemFi (TOTM) Trading 17.8% Lower This Week

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges. TotemFi has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $43,458.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00065470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00156720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,707.39 or 0.07583884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,009.92 or 1.00255357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.97 or 0.00869328 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

