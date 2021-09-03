Tranchess Price Up 11% Over Last Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $77.79 million and approximately $16.15 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00009570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,545.29 or 0.99649787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00047461 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00066115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001827 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007810 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.69 or 0.00681532 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,025,487 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

