TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $2.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $17.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.27.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $249,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares during the period. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 204,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $609.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

