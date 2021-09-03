Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $68,739.84 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $848,356.19.

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 72,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,198. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.09 million, a P/E ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.