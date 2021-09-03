Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,918.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,918.11 ($25.06).

TPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

LON TPK traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The stock had a trading volume of 463,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,733.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,770.09. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.