Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trend Micro from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trend Micro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Trend Micro stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.34. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $62.56.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

