Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as low as C$0.72. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 49,182 shares.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.75 price target on Trillium Gold Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Trillium Gold Mines alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$29.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:TGM)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.