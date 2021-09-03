Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.58. 6,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 32,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$365.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.90.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

