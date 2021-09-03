Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Trimble worth $31,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after buying an additional 405,333 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,659,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after buying an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $94.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

