TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives $26.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $666.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.
About TriState Capital
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
