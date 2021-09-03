TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives $26.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $666.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, research analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.