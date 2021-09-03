True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives C$7.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNT.UN. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.25 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$7.47. 22,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,207. The stock has a market capitalization of C$659.97 million and a P/E ratio of 19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$7.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.49%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

