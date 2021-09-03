Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,937,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Truist Financial worth $163,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after buying an additional 2,497,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after buying an additional 2,257,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 59,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

