Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$54.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.88.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$49.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.