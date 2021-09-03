Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $40.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

MEOH stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. Methanex has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 527.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Methanex by 135.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 103,730 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Methanex by 16.4% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

