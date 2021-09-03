Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

TPB opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

