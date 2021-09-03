U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,056 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 3.4% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $39,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

