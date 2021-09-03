U.S. Well Services, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Well Services in a report released on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $75.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 191,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,146,137 shares during the period. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Well Services news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 200,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

