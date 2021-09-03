Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $401.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

ULTA traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.11. 15,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.48. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

