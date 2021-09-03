Unicly Hashmasks Collection 1-Day Volume Hits $3,320.00 (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $3,320.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00064873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00131295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00156305 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.07 or 0.07499986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,445.01 or 1.00224236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.98 or 0.00824938 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

