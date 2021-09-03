UniMex Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $79,779.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $79,779.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,049,988 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

