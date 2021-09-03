United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of UG opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 35.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in United-Guardian by 25.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 28.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United-Guardian by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

