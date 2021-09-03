United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of UG opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.99.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 35.08%.
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
