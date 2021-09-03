Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) vs. Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Services and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Services 8.88% 16.97% 8.30% Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Universal Health Services and Rennova Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Services 3 3 6 0 2.25 Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Health Services currently has a consensus target price of $157.64, indicating a potential upside of 0.35%. Given Universal Health Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Universal Health Services is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Services and Rennova Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Services $11.56 billion 1.13 $943.95 million $11.12 14.13 Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.01 -$18.34 million N/A N/A

Universal Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Health Services has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, meaning that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Health Services beats Rennova Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc. operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other. The Other segment consists of centralized services such as information technology, purchasing, reimbursement, accounting and finance, taxation, legal, advertising, and design and construction. The company was founded by Alan B. Miller in 1979 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

