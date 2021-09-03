Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVSP opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $807.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.10. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. On average, analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

