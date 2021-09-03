US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $1,407,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

