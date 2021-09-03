US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,964,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after acquiring an additional 846,835 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,966,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,986,000 after acquiring an additional 520,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,889,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,655. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average of $142.27. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

