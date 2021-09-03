US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $211,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 47.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 40.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.56.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,520.65 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,666.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,588.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,452.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

