US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 239.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,938,000 after acquiring an additional 476,779 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

DRI stock opened at $150.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average of $141.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.91 and a 52 week high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $798,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,338 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,877 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

