Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.21. 16,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.03. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

