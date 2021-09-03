Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.7% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.35. 65,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.57.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

