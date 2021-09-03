Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $131.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

