Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 498,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,187 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

