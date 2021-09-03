Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.99. 19,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

