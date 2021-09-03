Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,084 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 66,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $78.28. 1,860,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45.

