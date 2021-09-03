Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) Plans $0.05 Interim Dividend

Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

