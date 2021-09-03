VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,216 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,608,000 after buying an additional 123,172 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,800 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,342,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,934,000 after purchasing an additional 307,085 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,562,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after buying an additional 315,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

