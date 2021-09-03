Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $114,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after buying an additional 1,567,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,201,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after purchasing an additional 683,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 118,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

