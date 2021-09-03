Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476,405 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,542 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,328,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,779,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,528,000 after buying an additional 1,085,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

