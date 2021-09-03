Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 700,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 141,574 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 204,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $292,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI remained flat at $$59.80 on Thursday. 292,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.88.

