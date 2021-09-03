Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 870,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,014,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 174,610 shares during the last quarter.

