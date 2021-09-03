Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

VB stock opened at $229.42 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $229.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.27 and a 200-day moving average of $220.07.

