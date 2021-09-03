Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Increased by Keystone Wealth Partners

Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $86.28. 158,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.