Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.4% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,731 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after acquiring an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.65. 3,642,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,529. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

