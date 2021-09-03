Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after buying an additional 278,027 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $233.89. 20,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

