VAULT (VAULT) One Day Volume Tops $1,749.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $2.39 million and $1,749.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $5.33 or 0.00010499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00133159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00153819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.75 or 0.07842377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,713.90 or 0.99860138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.84 or 0.00812912 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 447,956 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

