VeChain (VET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $932.68 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $9.36 billion and approximately $932.68 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00011593 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002818 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

