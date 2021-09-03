VeChain (VET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $932.68 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, VeChain has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $9.36 billion and approximately $932.68 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00011593 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002818 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

